Gillette Stadium celebrates doling out 65,878 shot with free tickets to season opener

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The mass vaccination site at Gillette reached a milestone Tuesday as they gave out their 65,878 shot — the seating capacity of the stadium.

The recipient of the special dose was 79-year-old Brigette Peters and along with her vaccine, she was given two tickets to the 2021 Patriots season opener.

“To save my life and everybody’s life… it’s important, I wish everyone thought like that,” Peters said. “That’s exciting it does not come up all the time in your life, watch when I tell my grandkids, they’ll be more excited than me I think,” Peters said.

The site opened about a month ago and since then, has been able to start administering more than 4,000 shots every day, according to CIC Health.

Peters said she is only “kind of” a Patriots fan but if spectators are allowed at the game next year, she’ll be there.

