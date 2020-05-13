Gillette Stadium continuing to host blood drives through end of June amid increased demand

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium will continue to host blood drives through the end of June as the demand for blood remains high due to the coronavirus.

The Cross Insurance Pavilion and Business Center at Gillette Stadium hosted 13 blood drives over the past five weeks and will keep hosting them every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the end of June.

“We have been blown away by the success of these blood drives,” said Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation. “We’re thankful for all of those that have contributed and for all of those who plan to donate blood in the future. The need for blood donations is greater than ever so it’s important that we continue to support our healthcare system. We hope that eligible donors will continue to schedule appointments and make a potentially life-saving donation.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed blood donations an essential service, saying that it is safe to donate during this pandemic.

Those interested in donating must schedule an appointment in advance online.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)