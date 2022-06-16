FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - FIFA will announce later today which 16 U.S. cities will host the 2026 World Cup, and Foxboro could be one of them

Martha Sheridan, the president and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Gillette would be a great choice. “I think it’s just going to come down to who has the best package, the best stadium, the best fan experience,” said Sheridan. “I’m feeling very confident.”

Boston was one of the nine host cities in the 1994 World Cup.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup.

