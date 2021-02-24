FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Kid will be able to enjoy the sights of life-size Hot Wheels Monster Trucks at a new drive-thru event coming to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

More than 50 vehicles, including Hot Wheels favorites Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby, V8 Bomber™, and Bone Shaker®, will be on display outside the stadium from March 19 through April 18.

Guests can purchase tickets online beginning March 4 at 10 a.m. for $45 per vehicle.

A free Hot Wheels three-car pack comes with every ticket purchased.

Staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

