FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The public will be able to enjoy a one-mile holiday lights display from the comfort of their car at Gillette Stadium this holiday season.

The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution is hosting the Magic of Lights drive-thru experience from Nov. 13 to Jan. 2.

The Magic of Lights will feature themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday and can be purchased online with special “Early Bird” pricing available at $25 per car.

Following the “Early Bird” pricing window, advance admission will be $30 per vehicle and $35 at the gate.

Special bus and limo pricing is also available.

Magic of Lights will run from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from dusk to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Magic of Lights and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed.

