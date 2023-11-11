FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A touching Veterans Day tribute is now on display on the field at Gillette Stadium featuring thousands of boots honoring U.S. service members who were killed in the Global War on Terror post-9/11.

The Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation, along with Cross Insurance and Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, brought the Boots on the Ground for Heroes memorial to Gillette. The memorial displays 7,026 boots and is open through Sunday. For more information, fans can visit patriots.com/community.

Lynn St. Germain-Lundh, whose son, Marine Capt. Brian St. Germain, was killed on his second tour in Iraq on April 2, 2006, says she has visited her son’s boot every year the memorial has been set up and having it at Gillette this year gave the event a special significance.

“When it was at Roger Williams Park, when it was at Fort Adams, it’s pretty overwhelming seeing the boots there. But coming in here and seeing how the stadium kind of envelops it, like a nice hug, it’s also heartwarming and nice to experience,” she said.

