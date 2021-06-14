FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The final COVID-19 vaccine doses are going into arms at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Monday as the state’s vaccination strategy shifts from large sites to targeted, community-based efforts.

The Commonwealth’s first mass vaccination site has given out more than 610,000 shots and will cease operation Monday night.

More mass vaccination sites are also closing, including the Hynes Convention Center, which will shut its doors next week.

Residents can still get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, with other opportunities on the horizon.

“Our goal is to get to four million vaccines,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “We think we will get there later this month, and we continue to expand our footprint with respect to our mobile sites, our pop-up sites and our community based partnerships.”

The Vax Express is launching this week, where shots will be given out on MBTA commuter rail trains.

At the Fitchburg Transportation Center, some commuters say this is a good way to reach more people.

“This is in the middle of Main Street, so, like, I think this is a good spot because not everybody can get to places to take the vaccine,” Issa Ford said.

To entice people even more, $25 grocery store gift cards will be handed out with every shot.

Massachusetts’ state of emergency also ends Tuesday.

Baker stresses that the work is not over but the end is near.

“At the end of the day, we need to do everything we can to put a vaccine site or an opportunity in front of everyone who wants one because that is in fact the way we really put COVID to bed, once and for all,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)