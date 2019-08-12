FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans planning to attend a home game this season will be able to park for free as long as they don’t mind hanging around after the game ends.

Gillette Stadium announced that ticket holders can register to park in their Delayed Exit Lot at no charge.

The lot, which is accessible from Route 1, will open four hours before kickoff.

In an effort to reduce traffic, cars will not be allowed to enter or exit the lot 30 minutes after kickoff.

The lot will reopen an hour and 15 minutes after the game ends.

Fans who take advantage of the free parking will have access to the Cross Pavilion after the game to watch NFL programming.

Free snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will also be handed out at the Pavilion only after night games.

People can also explore Patriot Place as they wait to move their cars.

