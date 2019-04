A musical mystery is brewing at Gillette Stadium.

The stadium is teasing a major announcement on Monday.

In a tweet on Sunday, Gillette said it would be announcing a “music event unlike anything we’ve ever hosted.”

Tomorrow morning. Announcement. A music event unlike anything we’ve ever hosted. Stay tuned… 🎶 — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) April 8, 2019

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)