Gillette Stadium to hold appointment-only blood drives starting April 13

Gillette Stadium will host a series of appointment-only blood drives starting April 13, according to a New England Patriots spokesperson.

Hospitals have seen blood shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing has halted many blood drives. The stadium will hold nine donation drives, which will be run by the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women’s Hospital, between April and early May.

No walk-ins are allowed and donors must make an appointment. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/kraft-family-blood-center/.

