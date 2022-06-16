FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium will play host to World Cup matches when North America hosts soccer’s greatest event in 2026.

Boston/ Foxborough was one of 16 cities tabbed with hosting duties in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia and New York will join Boston among the United States’ host cities.

Toronto and Vancouver will share Canadian hosting duties while matches in Mexico will be played in Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

“We’re proud of our long legacy of championship teams and fans, and we’re ready to showcase our city to soccer fans around the world as they come to celebrate the beautiful game,” said Boston mayor Michelle Wu in a statement.

The opening match will likely be held in either Los Angeles or Mexico City.

Boston also hosted World Cup matches when the United States hosted in 1994.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)