FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday that Gillette Stadium will host all eight state football championships this December.

This marks the 14th year that Gillette Stadium has served as the venue for the championship games and the fourth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

The MIAA released the following game schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Division VIII Hull vs. Randolph 3:00 p.m.

Division VII Wahconah vs. Cohasset 5:30 p.m.*

Division V North Reading vs. Swampscott 8:00 p.m.*

Thursday, Dec. 2

Division III Marblehead vs. North Attleboro 3:00 p.m.

Division I Central Catholic vs. Springfield Central 5:30 p.m.*

Division II Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip 8:00 p.m.*

Monday, Dec. 6

Division VI Abington vs. Rockland 5:00 p.m.

Division IV Scituate vs. Duxbury 7:30 p.m.*

*Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after the conclusion of the previous game.

Tickets for the games go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students and senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission.

The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games, and a game-day discount of $3 off adult admission at The Patriots Hall of Fame.

