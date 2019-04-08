Gillette Stadium to host ‘Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival’

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - After teasing “a music event unlike anything we’ve ever hosted,” Gillette Stadium has unveiled a major upcoming show.

The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival will be coming to Gillette Stadium on July 20 and 21.

The show will feature performances from Billie Eilish, G-Eazy, Major Lazer, Miguel, and others.

Passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

