Gillette Stadium to operate at full capacity for Revolution games starting in June

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium will begin operating at full capacity for New England Revolution games in June, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Starting on June 23, all Revolution home matches will host fans at 100 percent capacity, according to the soccer club.

“In accordance with the new guidelines from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, New England Revolution home matches beginning on June 23 – the club’s first home game at Gillette Stadium after May 29 – and all subsequent matches will operate at 100 percent capacity,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29.

Fenway Park will begin operating at full capacity for baseball games and concerts starting later this month.

The TD Garden has yet to make an announcement on whether or not they will be updating their guidelines but said they are working with the leagues and will offer details when they become available.

