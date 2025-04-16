FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft Group and Gillette Stadium is getting a tech upgrade through a partnership with a Boston based AI group.

Want a beer and a hot dog while you watch the Patriots? One day soon, you’ll be able to scan your face at the stadium to get your game day grub.

A game changer for fans heading to Gillette with a goal to make your fan experience easier, faster, and more fun.

“Our goal is to make the entirety of the fan experience as frictionless as possible, as seamless as possible,” said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

“[Fans] will be able to enter the stadium and it’ll automatically shred their tickets from their ticket master account, but they’ll also be able to visit the retail shops or concession stands and buy food at concessions stands,” said Michael Israel, Chief Information Officer of the Kraft Group. “Go into a fast past type of line.”

The new technology also aims to make parking and finding your seat easier. Fans will even be able to use AI to book their tickets to a game.

“If you have the right generational AI applications, it can really enhance the experience,” said Jim Sullivan, President and CEO of NWN.

The group says the applications are secure.

“We are concerned about security every single day,” said Israel. “Cyber events and cyber-attacks are happening around us all the time, so we are focused on that. It probably takes up 70% of my job.”

As for the AI facial recognition for fans, they are targeting the 2026 season, but the changes could come to Gillette over the next five years.

