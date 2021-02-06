Gillette to offer vaccines during Sunday’s snow

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite a winter storm warning of up to six inches of snow Sunday, Gillette Stadium will continue to offer coronavirus vaccines.

The stadium will be open during its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and anyone who made an appointment should come in, officials said.

And CIC Health, which is running the site at Gillette and also at Fenway Park, said there are thousands of available appointments for next week.

