WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing a brief court session while she recovers from a fall and broken ribs.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the 85-year-old justice is not joining her colleagues Tuesday morning when the court takes the bench. Arberg says Ginsburg “continues to improve and is working from home.”

The court previously said Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall last week.

The court is not hearing arguments Tuesday but will take the bench briefly for other routine business.

Ginsburg is the Supreme Court’s oldest justice. She fell in her office at the court last Wednesday, experienced discomfort overnight and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington on Thursday. She was released from the hospital on Friday.

