Girl arrested in attempted armed robbery at NH convenience store

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — A girl is facing criminal charges after police say she tried to hold up a Somerworth, New Hampshire convenience store with a sharp-edged instrument.

Somersworth police officers responding to a reported armed robbery in progress at Hardees Market on Main Street about 1:33 p.m. found a girl inside the store who a staffer said had just tried to rob the business with a sharp-edged instrument, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Somersworth Police Capt. Tim McLin.

The girl, whose name was not released because she is a juvenile, was placed under arrest and will face charges in juvenile court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)