Girl attacked by rabid racoon in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child is being treated for rabies after being attacked by a rabid raccoon in Arlington, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to Fountain Road for reports of an animal attack were told a raccoon bit and scratched a girl playing in her back yard. The girl’s mother chased the raccoon away and neighbors said it had been seen walking very slowly across the street earlier.

The girl was taken to the hospital and tested positive for rabies, but is expected to be OK, officials said. Police found and euthanized the raccoon, and it also tested positive for rabies, according to officials.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)