Girl collects more than 500 presents for Rhode Island veterans

One Rhode Island girl’s birthday wish to give back to veterans paid off big.

Liliana Iavarone, 9, was able to collect more than 500 gifts for local veterans.

The birthday girl took to social media in September, saying she wanted to give back on her birthday.

“My great grandpa, my great great grandpa, my grandmother, my uncle Dick and my aunt Betty are all veterans,” Liliana said.

After seeing her post, people from all over the world donated various items, including socks, shavers and old movies, to the 9-year-old.

The third grader delivered the items to the Rhode Island Veterans Home.

“When I get presents for my birthday, there’s things that I want. If I give them presents, it’s things that they need,” Liliana said.

Since things went so well, Liliana plans on giving presents to veterans again on her next birthday

