NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Reading Fire Department is crediting a quick-thinking girl with dialing 911 to report a house fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Hemlock Road around 8:30 a.m. found smoke and flames coming from a first-floor window, according to North Reading Fire Chief Don Stats.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving on scene.

A resident was treated on scene for a burn injury and taken to a nearby hospital with an injury that is believed to be non-life-threatening.

In a statement, Stats said, “I would like to commend the homeowner’s daughter for immediately calling 911 to report the fire. She provided us with useful information that allowed our firefighters to respond and contain the fire quickly. She did a great job and should be very proud.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

