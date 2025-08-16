TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after she rushed to the aid of a 5-year-old boy who fell into a wall across the street from her house.

The boy’s mother, Kathleen Freeman, says her son was playing with his cousin on Friday when she heard a loud noise and then the sound of screaming. When she rushed over to see what happened, she noticed the sounds were coming from the bottom of the well.

That’s when Freeman says Juliana Fischer went to her house, got a ladder, and put it into the well so the boy could climb out.

“Jack was climbing up, he was just being really good, of course he was crying an everything,” Juliana recalled, adding, “It was a very good feeling when he got out of that well.”

Both families are now calling Juliana a hero but she says anyone would have done the same thing.

