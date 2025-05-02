ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is being called to court after they nearly hit a little girl and her father using a crosswalk in Attleboro Wednesday.

Joycee Ramos, 5, and her father were crossing at the intersection of Thatcher Street and Maple Terrace when a car sped through the crosswalk, missing the pair by a matter of inches.

The girl’s mother said she was shaken by the news.

“I’m scared,” said Katherine Ibanez, Yamos’ mother. “I was very scared for my daughter.”

Ibanez was shocked thinking about what could have happened.

“I cried when I watched it,” she said. “I cried because today could’ve been a different day. Today I could’ve been in the hospital with my daughter.”

Ibanez filed a police report and hopes to get accountability from the driver.

“All those crosswalks are well marked,” she said. “All have lights; that should not have happened.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Attleboro female, was quickly located and identified, Attleboro police said.

“She is being summoned to court for operating to endanger, as well as the crosswalk violation,” police said in a statement. “[She] will appear at Attleboro District Court at a later date.”

