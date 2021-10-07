UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A girl was flown to a hospital after getting struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Uxbridge on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 168 Quaker Highway around 7:15 a.m. found a child on a bike had been hit by a car, according to Uxbridge police.

The girl, whose age has not been released, was transported by Life Flight to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where their current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)