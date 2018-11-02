(WHDH) — A little girl photographed while awe-struck by a portrait of Michelle Obama dressed as the former first lady for Halloween.

The picture of little Parker Curry transfixed by the painting went viral earlier this year and charmed the world.

When Alisha Welsh of Magnolia Lake Children’s Clothing saw the image, she decided to make a matching dress for Curry.

The three-year-old wore the dress trick-or-treating Wednesday night.

Curry’s mother says her daughter “Believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well.”

The earlier viral image led to a face-to-face meeting between Curry and the former first lady.

