WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A girl died following a head-on collision in Webster, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Dustin Road around 4 p.m. learned that a 2019 Kia Forte driven by a 77-year-old Contoocook woman had been traveling westbound when her car veered into oncoming traffic and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 operated by a 21-year-old Penacook man, according to state police.

A juvenile had been sitting in the passenger side rear of the Kia at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The two operators were transported to Concord Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact TFC Daniel Quartulli at the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at Daniel.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

