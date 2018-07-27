Girl learning how to park crashes into shops in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl practicing how to park a car accidentally accelerated into a Subway and Honey Dew Donuts in Easton Friday.

The girl, a juvenile operator, was driving with her father in the passenger seat about 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2 Belmont St., when she accidentally hit the gas pedal rather than the brake, jumped a curb, and crashed into the glass entrance to the restaurants, according to a press release issued Friday by the Easton Police Department.

There were no injuries reported and no charges were filed.

The businesses remained closed Friday while the entrance was repaired.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)