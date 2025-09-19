SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are investigating after a girl says she was approached by an unknown man who touched her arm and tried to kiss her, officials said.

The girl said the incident occurred near North Street and Powder House Boulevard and involved a man who is described as being thin and white between 20 and 30 years old with black curly hair and a black beard, according to police.

While the investigation is ongoing, Somerville police are urging parents and community members to remind young children to stay alert, avoid interactions with unfamiliar adults and immediately report any suspicious encounters to a trusted adult.

If you have any information, please call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600 ext 7230.

