Girl rescued, Lynn woman taken to hospital following 40-hour standoff with police

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A girl was rescued and a woman was taken to the hospital following a 40-hour standoff with police in Lynn, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check on Forest Hills Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday encountered a girl from an open apartment window who said she needed help, police said.

Officers learned that the woman had barricaded the front door of the apartment. She appeared distraught and took the girl into the bedroom, according to police.

After locking herself in the bedroom with the child, police said they entered the apartment and found her armed with a butcher knife.

She attempted to stab officers while making alarming sounds at the time, according to police.

The girl was taken from the scene out of another open apartment window, police said.

Following almost two days of negotiation, police said the woman surrendered and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

