Girl rescues stranded shark off New England beach

(WHDH) — A brave beachgoer recently saved a shark that washed up against rocks at Block Island off the coast of Rhode Island.

A video shared to Twitter by Erich Twachtman on Wednesday shows his daughter fishing the small mud shark, also known as a dogfish, out of the shallow shore waters and carrying it into a deeper part of the sea.

“Kudos to my daughter who found a #shark that got washed up on shore today and the surf was pounding it into rocks. She got it and set it free,” Twachtman said in the tweet.

The dogfish is the second most common shark in the region in the summer time with only the spiny dogfish being more numerous, according to the New England Aquarium. They primarily eat other small fish, crabs and some lobster.

The small species is not considered a threat to people but do have significant teeth.

(Video Credit: @eweather via Storyful)

