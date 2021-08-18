(WHDH) — Girl Scouts have unveiled a new and indulgent cookie that is bound to excite chocolate lovers.

Adventureful cookies will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season.

The brownie-inspired cookie features a caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts kicks off cookie season on Dec. 7, 2021, and Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts kicks off cookie season on Jan. 14, 2022.

