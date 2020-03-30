(WHDH) — The coronavirus outbreak is not stopping the Girl Scouts from selling their beloved cookies.

The organization suspended door-to-door sales and cookie booths in an effort to stop the spread of the virus but the treats can still be bought online.

Consumers can also purchase cookies to be donated to first responders, volunteers and local causes in need.

The Girl Scouts of the USA say 1.7 million members depend on the cookie program to fund different programs and learning experiences.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)