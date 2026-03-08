BOSTON (WHDH) - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts and Suffolk Construction unveiled a new STEM curriculum and patch program called “Daisies Who Build,” which introduces Girl Scouts in grades K-1 to construction careers while teaching them the fundamentals of building processes through hands-on experiences.

The organizations kicked off the “Daisies Who Build” curriculum at Suffolk on Saturday, where troops received a tour of Suffolk’s Boston headquarters, engaged in a hands-on STEM activity, and were presented with patches and certificates for completing the program.

As part of the “Daisies Who Build” curriculum, Girl Scouts participate in an interactive building design challenge that leads them through the essential steps of construction project development. This hands-on experiment introduces Girl Scouts to concepts in design coordination, construction principles, and collaborative problem-solving used daily in the industry. “Daisies Who Build” is an expansion to the previously launched “Juniors Who Build,” “Brownies Who Build” and “Cadettes Who Build” curricula.

