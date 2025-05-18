WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts honored the local members of the 2025 Gold Award Girl Scout Class during a ceremony in Waltham on Sunday.

Forty-eight outstanding Girl Scouts were presented with the highest achievement in Girl Scouting – the Gold Award.

Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school students who address issues they’re passionate about by planning and implementing Take Action projects that create lasting change in their communities and beyond. These Girl Scouts take on a wide range of issues, including shark safety and awareness, financial literacy resources for formerly incarcerated individuals and accessible trick-or-treating experiences for children with disabilities.

The event was held at Camp Cedar Hill.

