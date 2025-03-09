BOSTON (WHDH) - The Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts on Saturday revealed its newest “Cadettes Who Build” STEM curriculum in partnership with Suffolk construction and real estate.

“Cadettes Who Build” introduces Girl Scouts ages 11-14 to construction careers while teaching them the fundamentals of building processes through hands-on experiences. The kickoff was held at Suffolk, where troops received a tour of Suffolk’s Boston headquarters, engaged in a hands-on STEM activity, and participated in a career panel with some of Suffolk’s women leaders.

As part of the curriculum, Girl Scouts participated in an interactive building design challenge that led them through the essential steps of construction project development. “Cadettes Who Build” is an expansion to the previously launched “Juniors Who Build” and “Brownies Who Build” curricula.

