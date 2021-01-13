Girl Scout cookie season is back and there is now a new way to place contact-free orders for the delicious treats.

Girl Scouts of the USA has teamed up with Grubhub so consumers can order cookies for pickup or delivery by going through Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app, the organization announced Tuesday.

This is only available in select markets but Girl Scouts says additional markets will be added throughout the cookie season.

Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more while using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

The collaboration provides a safe way to run the cookie program virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grubhub is waiving all fees for the organization to make the new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds, Girl Scouts said.

Grubhub is also offering free delivery on Girl Scout cookie order through Feb. 14 with a minimum purchase of $15.

