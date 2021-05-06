Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher.

Officials said at a news conference Thursday that the three are expected to survive their injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School in the small city of Rigby, about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.

A female teacher disarmed the girl and held her until law enforcement arrived and took her into custody, authorities said, without giving other details.

All three victims were shot in their extremities. Authorities say they’re investigating the motive for the attack and where the girl got the gun.

