Girl shot in her bedroom was hit by stray bullet, police say

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A 7-year-old girl shot inside her home was struck by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting, police said Saturday.

Emahleeah Frost was in stable condition on Saturday, a day after she was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“She’s very lucky,” Frost’s mother, Davina Petchonka, told the Morning Sentinel, noting that the bullet came close to hitting the girl’s spine. The girl’s 6-year-old sister was with her in the bedroom at the time of the shooting.

The bullet went through the wall of the bedroom where the girls were having an after-school snack, Petchonka said.

Investigators on Saturday asked for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Witnesses reported hearing about three shots when the youngster was hit at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, Petchonka posted an update on Facebook that also reported a gofundme effort to raise money for the child’s medical expenses.

“She’s pulling through this and she’s expected to have a full recovery,” she said. “She’ll probably have to have some therapy.”

