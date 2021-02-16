CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — An 8-year-old girl who fell from a chairlift at a Maine ski resort has been released from a hospital with minor injuries.

The girl, who was wearing a ski helmet, fell 20 to 25 feet ( 6 to 7.6 meters) at the Sugarloaf ski resort on Wednesday. Rescuers were able to get into position underneath her with a mat.

The girl was airlifted to Northern Light Medical Center in Bangor and is now in good spirits according to her mother, the Sun Journal reported.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)