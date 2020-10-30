BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker met the 11-year-old girl who went viral for a letter she sent him suggesting people hand out king-sized candy bars in order to make trick-or-treating safer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Piper Abbott, of Sherborn, sent Baker a letter saying that if bigger candy bars were handed out, trick-or-treaters would be touching just one sweet instead of multiple.

“People won’t be touching a lot of stuff so it would be better for corona,” Piper wrote.

Baker shared the letter on Twitter and it soon gained attention across the Bay State.

“I got like a ton of texts from my friends of the letter and all of these like articles about it and I was like freaking out,” Piper said.

She met the governor at the State House Friday in her Incredibles costume and left with a candy feast fit for a king.

As you may have heard at today's press conference, I received a great suggestion from a young trick-or-treater as we approach 2020's Halloween in the Commonwealth: king-sized candy bars. pic.twitter.com/VMNbR87zXO — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 21, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)