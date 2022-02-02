STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The girlfriend of a veteran Boston police officer who was found unresponsive in the snow outside a home in Canton was arraigned Wednesday on charges in connection with his death.

Karen A. Read, 41, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty in Stoughton District Court to charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide in the death of 46-year-old Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Read allegedly drove to Fairview Road in Canton with O’Keefe just before midnight Friday following a night of drinking, according to prosecutors.

O’Keefe, of Canton, was found unresponsive in a snowbank outside a home in that neighborhood early Saturday morning and officials said he appeared to have been outside for some time.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Prosecutors noted that O’Keefe had cuts to his arms, swollen eyes, a skull fracture, and hypothermia had also set in.

Police reportedly found a broken cocktail glass and blood in the area where O’Keefe was found. Read allegedly told officers that they had been out drinking at a bar with another couple.

“They discovered a broken cocktail-style glass and multiple patches of a red substance that appeared to be blood in the vicinity,” a prosecutor told the court. “They secured the glass and six blood samples.”

Boston Police Department

Read told officers that she dropped O’Keefe off at the house but didn’t see him go inside, prosecutors said. She claimed to have attempted to contact him but she was unable to get in touch with him.

The following morning Read noticed a broken tailpipe on her SUV but she was unable to recall if she had struck O’Keefe with her vehicle, according to prosecutors.

The Boston Police Department released a statement following Read’s arrest that read, “The Boston Police Department continues to grieve over the tragic loss of our brother Police Officer John O’Keefe. John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him. Today, the Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney‘s Office arrested the person responsible for John’s death.”

“At this time, we are stunned and saddened and offer whatever support we can to John’s family,” the statement continued. “Boston Police Peer Support will be available to assist department members in need of emotional support.”

Read has since been released on $50,000 bail. A judge ordered her to stay away from the victim’s family and to refrain from driving until her case is resolved.

She is due back in court in on March 1.

Karen Read has no comment after posting $50,000 bail and leaves court in connection with the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe..she claims she had no clue she hit him with her SUV before driving away #7News pic.twitter.com/fVfBfEjnC1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 2, 2022

