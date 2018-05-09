MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl are accused of conspiring to kill a fellow student in Virginia.

News outlets cite a statement from Prince William County Police that says the two girls communicated with each other in “cryptic language” by text message and encouraged deleting threat-related messages.

Police were called to a county school April 25, after a parent made a report to staff. The two girls were each charged as juveniles with conspiracy to commit a felony on Friday.

Details of the texts weren’t disclosed, but police say the target was another girl at the school. Police didn’t release a motive. No threat was carried out.

The girls weren’t identified because of their age. Their school has not been named.

