(WHDH) — The Grinch stole a young girl’s photoshoot in Mississippi earlier this month.

Shemika Ales was having pictures of her daughter, Harlow, taken for Christmas.

Video of the photoshoot shows Harlow sitting on a couch surrounded by trees as the Grinch sneaks up behind her.

Once she turns around and sees him, she immediately jumps off the couch and runs away.

The photographer caught the perfect picture of the girl fleeing.

Ales wrote on Facebook that Harlow will “laugh at these when she gets older.”

