Girls hockey team shows support for Walpole mother diagnosed with ALS

A mother of three in Walpole is receiving support from her daughter’s hockey team in the form of hockey apparel.

Tara Pacella, the mother the Walpole Girl’s Hockey Team captain, was given a touching tribute during Wednesday evening’s game against Milton.

The entire team unveiled a special uniform to show their support after learning that the mother had been diagnosed with ALS.

The team plans to wear its new uniforms for the entire season and began selling t-shirts with the slogan “4 You I Will Fight.”

Hockey players began selling them just over a month ago and have raised more than $25,000 for ALS research.

“I was crying in locker room and then once we took them off, hearing everyone cheering, it was a really cool moment,” Pacella’s daughter Sophia said.

Her son David, a goalie for the Walpole Boy’s Hockey Team, was also touched by the gesture and support his mom’s been receiving.

“A lot of people came up to me saying sorry but more hopeful, and saying, ‘I can’t wait to support you and buy some shirts,'” David said.

Pacella’s elder daughter Ali, who attends college in Connecticut, is also helping sell t-shirts to raise money to fight the disease.