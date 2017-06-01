Girls testify about sex abuse by man who got them as ‘gift’

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Several girls who were sent to live with a Pennsylvania man now on trial on charges he raped them have testified he had sex with them and they considered him to be their husband.

Prosecutors outside Philadelphia say 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan sexually assaulted six daughters of a couple who had “gifted” them to him because he helped them financially. Kaplan fathered two children by the eldest daughter, who’s now 19.

Girls ranging in age from 9 to 15 testified Thursday at Kaplan’s trial on rape, sexual assault and conspiracy charges.

A girl who’s 15 says Kaplan began having sexual contact with her when she was 11 or 12. She says she believed that’s what husbands and wives do. A 9-year-old says Kaplan told her “not to tell anybody what he was doing.”

Kaplan denies the charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)