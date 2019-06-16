Gisele and Tom Brady take to social media to show love on Father’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gisele Bundchen wished her husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram.
The supermodel posted a picture of Brady snuggled up with their three kids and thanked him for always making the family feel safe and loved.
Brady also posted an Instagram picture on Sunday.
His was a photo of his dad, along with the caption, “Everyone knows who my hero is.. thanks for everything dad.”
Happy Father’s Day my love. There’s no words to describe how much you mean to us. There’s nothing that we love more than being with you! Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Feliz Dia dos Pais, meu amor. Não há palavras para descrever o quanto você significa para nós. Não há nada que amamos mais do que estar com você! Além de fazer as melhores cócegas, panquecas, e cortes de cabelo, você também é o melhor pai! Obrigada por sempre nos fazer sentir seguros e por nos amar. Nós te amamos muito!
