Gisele and Tom Brady take to social media to show love on Father’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gisele Bundchen wished her husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram.

The supermodel posted a picture of Brady snuggled up with their three kids and thanked him for always making the family feel safe and loved.

Brady also posted an Instagram picture on Sunday.

His was a photo of his dad, along with the caption, “Everyone knows who my hero is.. thanks for everything dad.”

