Gisele Bündchen announced new book about her life

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gisele Bündchen, supermodel and wife of Tom Brady, has announced she is writing a book.

The book is titled “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

According to Bündchen, the book follows her life and discusses what she has learned along the way.

The book is set to be released in October.

Bündchen took to Instagram to tell her fans about the book, “I´m excited to announce the publication of my book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I’ve learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience. I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!”

