Gisele Bündchen issues apology following Vogue interview

(WHDH) — Supermodel Gisele Bündchen issued an apology after being asked about social media and the new generation of young models in a Vogue interview.

She told the magazine that if she had to promote herself the way models do now, she wouldn’t do it, calling herself older and wiser. She later clarified her remarks in a post on Twitter.

“I’m sorry that my words in my most recent Vogue article were misunderstood,” Bündchen wrote. “My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy. I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media. I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone, and I believe that we are all learning.”

Bündchen’s answer came from one of 73 rapid-fire questions asked by Vogue. Others included the best moment of her career – the Rio Olympics – and what she would do if she wasn’t walking the runway.

“Interior decorator, architect or a farmer,” she answered.

The profile touched upon what her relationship with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen explained that communication is key. She even explained how Brady proposed to her, saying that she told him to get off his knee because he just had surgery.

Bündchen also revealed that she has a game day routine before Patriots games, which consists of listening to a champion playlist.

