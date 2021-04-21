Gisele Bündchen joins Boston-based DraftKings as special advisor, hopes to help plant 1M trees by 2022

Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gisele Bündchen, environmental activist, philanthropist, former super model, and wife of New England Patriots great Tom Brady, has joined the Boston-based DraftKings as a special advisor with the goal of helping the daily fantasy sports company plant one million trees by Earth Day 2022.

“Bündchen is a global icon who has utilized the platform she established in modeling, fashion, and entertainment, to lead and advocate for vital environmental and social causes,” Jason Robins, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of DraftKings said in a news release. “I believe that the strategic counsel and unique global perspective that Gisele brings to me and the board will be indispensable and, as evidenced by our Earth Day campaign, her impact will be immediate and far-reaching.”

DraftKings recently announced that it’s committed to fighting global sustainable development challenges, including climate change, in alignment with the United Nation’s sustainability development goals. They also launched an Earth Day daily fantasy sports contest as an initial step to reach its goal of planting the trees.

The first 100,000 trees will be planted in several states, including California, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont, and Virginia, according to DraftKings.

Bündchen is a prominent supporter of numerous environmental and social projects, including Projeto Água Limpa (Clean Water Project), which implements sustainable environmental water management systems near her hometown in Brazil. In 2020, she launched the Viva a Vida initiative which raised funds to plant over 260,000 trees along the Xingu and Araguaia River in the Brazilian Amazon Rainforest.

Bündchen has also served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environmental Program since 2009.

Her status as special advisor to DraftKings’ CEO and board of directors for ESG initiatives is effective immediately.

