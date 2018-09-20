The upcoming Vogue Italia issue will have readers doing a double take to figure out which supermodel is gracing the cover.

Gisele Bündchen is featured on the cover of the October 2018 issue and looks unrecognizable with red hair and bold makeup.

She is impersonating Italian singer Mina Mazzini as a way to celebrate the star’s musical career, which has lasted 60 years.

Bündchen wrote on Instagram that “It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what is like to look completely different.”

